Best Eats This Week: Big breakfast, bigger dessert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We ate some scary big meals this week, powering through plus-sized servings where diners certainly get their money’s worth. For those unafraid of expanding waistlines, read on.

Eggs, bacon and hash browns, short stack of pancakes, Mossman’s, 1819 30th St.

There’s an old saying that goes, “Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, dinner like a pauper.” At Mossman’s, the staff should hand out a crown with breakfast because the portions are fit for royalty.

Although Mossman’s may be best known for its fish and chips, its buttermilk pancakes also deserve special mention. Extra fluffy, imbued with a slightly sour tang the best pancakes have, they’re served with homemade syrup and butter.

Don’t stop there. A plate of eggs, extra crispy bacon, hash browns and toast provided the perfect complement to the pancakes, and plenty enough to tide you over until dinner.

Brownie sundae (foreground), cookie sandwich

Brownie sundae and cookie sandwich, Rosemary’s Family Creamery, 2733 F St.

Reporter Nicole Gitzke made her first trip to quintessential creamery Rosemary’s, bringing along family to tackle a huge brownie sundae with Oreo ice cream and a cookie sandwich with macadamia nut ice cream.

“AMAZING ice cream,” Gitzke wrote, “but one is enough for a group of people!”

Gitzke appreciated the restaurant’s diner vibe, saying she felt like she was eating at an establishment in the 1950s.

“Well worth the calories…which was probably 10,000,” she wrote.