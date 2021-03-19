BEST EATS THIS WEEK: Ben & Jerry’s and breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Premium ice cream and syrup-deprived pancakes made the cut in this latest edition of Best Eats This Week.

Phish Food, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, in grocery and convenience stores nationwide

I remember the first time I tried “Cherry Garcia,” one of Ben & Jerry’s most popular flavors. The pint container, for those who haven’t polished off dozens of them over the years, comes filled with cherry ice cream studded with cherries and “fudge flakes.”

It’s seriously delicious, and upon finishing that first container I could understand how what started as a small ice cream shop in Vermont ended up making its creators millionaires many times over and filling grocery stores with their creatively-named flavors.

Over the weekend I tried Ben & Jerry’s “Phish Food” for the first time after a friend told me it was her favorite growing up. Marshmallow and caramel swirls, fudge fish and decadent chocolate ice cream combine for a “Rocky Road”-type flavor combination, minus the nuts. I had originally planned to enjoy the pint over multiple sittings but couldn’t resist finishing it off immediately. It’s that good.

Homemade pancakes, Mason Rockfellow

Assignment Editor Mason Rockfellow did breakfast right with pancakes with butter, blueberries and…honey? That’s right, no syrup on these pancakes, and they turned out just fine.

“I didn’t have syrup, honey did the trick,” Rockfellow said.

Honey. What meal can’t it salvage?