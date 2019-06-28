Best Eats This Week: BBQ, burgers, baked potatoes and more

The Moo Burger at Moo Creamery.

Pastrami sandwich and fries at 34th Street Burgers + Deli.

Trout served over teriyaki rice at Chuck’s Waterfront Grill in Santa Barbara.

Pulled pork, brisket and sides at PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A baked potato with enough cheese to cover a small child? A killer pastrami sandwich at a gas station? Barbecue served Texas-style with white bread, pickles and raw onion?

It must be time for another edition of Best Eats This Week.

KGET staffers submitted photos from meals eaten at four local restaurants – and one in Santa Barbara – for this week’s gustatory grandeur. Read on, and try not to drool on the screen.

Chili and cheese baked potato, Sequoia Sandwich Company, 1231 18th St., Bakersfield

Assistant News Director Jesse Cash came back from Sequoia Sandwich Company earlier this week with a gleam in his eye. He immediately showed me a photo of the massive baked potato, split open and filled with chili lost under an avalanche of cheese, he’d just consumed.

Gazing at that photo, Cash seemed proud as a new father.

Moo Burger, Moo Creamery, 4885 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield

As a reporter, Olivia LaVoice gravitates toward stories of unsolved crimes. When she goes out to eat, she gravitates toward hamburgers.

This past week, LaVoice headed to Moo Creamery, a spot as well known for its burgers as it is for its innovative ice cream flavors. She selected the Moo Burger, a formidable creation featuring grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, pickled cucumber, ketchup and “Moo sauce.”

Loquacious on air but succinct in her descriptions, LaVoice praised the burger as “very good.”

Pastrami sandwich, 34th Street Burgers + Deli, 2301 H St., Bakersfield

Speaking of burgers, one of the best in town is at 34th Street Burgers + Deli, which moved a couple years ago from its namesake location to a convenience store at the Sparkling Image Car Wash at 23rd and H streets.

And while the burger may be the standout item, you can also find substantial breakfast burritos, thick stacks of pancakes and quintessential deli sandwiches.

On a recent visit, News Director Michael Trihey had the hot pastrami sandwich, with well-toasted bread containing an ample serving of the seasoned smoked meat and mustard and peppers.

Waiting for your car to be serviced is rarely fun, but spending that time noshing on a pastrami sandwich? Not bad at all.

Trout dinner at Chuck’s Waterfront Grill, 113 Harbor Way, Ste. 180, Santa Barbara

Lemony, buttery trout featuring a subtle smoky flavor, and served atop a bed of teriyaki rice and vegetables, got an A+ review from Digital Content Producer Jose Franco.

“This trout is a home run!” Franco said.

Pulled pork and brisket, PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ, 1230 H St., Ste. A, Bakersfield

Summer, of course is the perfect time for BBQ, and I had as much as I could handle during a trip to PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ.

I selected the pulled pork and brisket with sides of chili beans and potato salad. The brisket was so juicy I didn’t bother with sauce, the pulled pork paired well with a tangy mustard sauce, the chili beans were good enough to drink the liquid in the bowl and the potato salad, well, was typical potato salad, but it was good to get some carbs in with all that meat.

And, in true Texas fashion, the meals come with a slice of white bread, raw onions and a pickle.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer