Best Eats This Week: Bakersfield beef tacos and Echo Park pork cutlet sandwiches

Pork cutlet sandwich at Konbi

BAKERSFIELD AND LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — For this week’s best eats, we have local tacos and an Echo Park pork cutlet sandwich from a Hong Kong-style cafe.

We’re not afraid to travel, but if we can’t get the time off to visit Japan we’ll take the excellent Japanese cuisine the Golden State has to offer.

Shredded beef tacos, Que Pasa Mexican Cafe, 9000 Ming Ave., Bakersfield

When Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow cooks at home, he often makes tacos. When he goes out to eat, he often orders tacos. He really likes tacos.

So when Rockfellow went to Que Pasa Mexican Cafe this past week, he ordered almost without thinking. Two shredded beef tacos with rice and beans.

Did he like it? It’s tacos. Of course he did.

Pork katsu sandwich, Konbi, 1463 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

A pork cutlet sandwich for breakfast? Why not! Pork cutlet is good any time of day.

And as served at Konbi in L.A.’s Echo Park neighborhood, a fried pork cutlet sandwich is borderline delicate, the tender pork laid on soft milk bread with cabbage and “bulldog sauce” (not sure exactly what’s in the sauce, but it’s delicious).

It’s served cut in thirds and perfectly-centered on blue porcelain plates – readymade for photographs to share on social media.

Konbi is, from what I’ve read, about as close to a Hong Kong cafe as what you’re likely to find in California. It also serves sandwiches featuring fried eggplant, egg salad and omelette, and a number of cold side dishes. I chose the pickles (cucumber, shitake, kombu), and chilled tofu with preserved lemon and crispy buckwheat.

“You had a great breakfast,” the waitress said as I paid the bill. She was right.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer