Best Eats This Week: Baby Yoda cookies, prime rib and the ‘Big Hoss’ sandwich

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This holiday week we’re sure there were a number of turkeys and hams consumed — as well as thousands of tamales.

But how many of you felt the power of the Force with Baby Yoda cookies? Appeared in the KGET newsroom, they did. They were quite tasty in addition to being cute.

As an added bonus, I’m including my first — and possibly last — rhyming review.

So sit back, relax and, if possible, stay off the highways and avoid that holiday traffic.

Baby Yoda cookies, baked by Marisel Maldonado

Video Editor Marisel Maldonado is a technology Jedi, cutting videos faster than a lightsaber slices through battle droids.

She also has a talent for baking, and her Baby Yoda cookies prompted a chorus of “oohs” and “aahs,” followed by satisfied munching.

Maldonado explains: “In a galaxy far, far, away….

“I was gifted the greatest cookie cutter of all: BABY YODA. And with that came power, unlimited power! So, I set out to complete a task fit for a Jedi – baking the ultimate Baby Yoda cookie army.

“This is the way.

“Decorated with green, white, and chocolate frosting, the finished sugar cookies brought balance to the Force and holiday treats everywhere.

“Try one for yourself, you must.

“I have spoken.“

Prime rib, Black Angus Steakhouse, 3601 Rosedale Highway

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and at KGET, I was working the late shift and feeling lonely.

I’d packed a sandwich and chips for my shabby meal, but my brother Kevin had a surprise that was ideal.

He sent me prime rib, asparagus, potatoes and more. A dinner so delicious it warmed my heart’s core.

It powered me through the rest of my shift. I truly appreciated this filling Christmas gift.

Big Hoss sandwich, Angry Barnyard BBQ

Big Hoss sandwich, Angry Barnyard BBQ, 916 18th St.

Producer Raphael Stroud has made many trips to Angry Barnyard. The portions are huge, it’s conveniently located and, above all, it’s delicious.

On his most recent trip, Stroud ordered their Big Hoss sandwich, a heaping serving of brisket on a toasted brioche bun with pimento cheese and pickles. He picked cheesy pepper grits as his side.

I’ve yet to encounter anyone who is still hungry after finishing lunch at Angry Barnyard.