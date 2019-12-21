Best Eats This Week: Asada fries, cheesy omelette and rave-reviewed Thai

BAKERSFIELD AND LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — This week we feature fries topped with carne asada, a cheesy omelette and Thai food from a restaurant that was recently named among the best in Los Angeles.

Asada fries, Asada Grill, 4521 Buena Vista Road

Morning anchor Alex Fisher sent in a photo of a substantial serving of fries topped with asada from Asada Grill, which features a number of menu items that will leave you in a satisfied stupor.

The seasoned fries also come topped with cheese, beans, sour cream and salsa.

Gruyere omelette, 24th Street Cafe

Gruyere omelette, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St.

Has 24th Street Cafe been mentioned more on Best Eats than any other restaurant? Possibly.

Part of that is due to its location — within walking distance from the KGET station — but mostly it’s due to their selection of amazing dishes, both their breakfast classics and the lengthy list of sandwiches available for lunch.

News Director Michael Trihey, who eats at 24th Street Cafe so often I wouldn’t be surprised to learn he has reserved seating, recently tried the gruyere omelette. In addition to the cheese, it has sauteed onions, mushrooms and spinach and is cooked with garlic butter and wine.

Not a bad way to start the morning.

Gaeng hang lae, stewed pork in curry, Northern Thai Food Club

Pork curry, noodles in tomato curry, Northern Thai Food Club, 5301 Sunset Blvd., #11, Los Angeles

Northern Thai Food Club has received rave reviews this past year from several publications, and was recently named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the top 101 restaurants in the city.

I visited the establishment this past weekend, and I can confirm it deserves the high praise.

The stewed pork in curry with tamarind paste and ginger root is one of the best curries I’ve ever had. Tamarind and ginger are strong tastes, but as included in this curry they deliver their respective flavors in a more subtle fashion that smoothly combines smoothly with the fatty richness of the pork.

Kha nom jean nam ngiaw, vermicelli noodle in tomato curry

The other dish I tried featured vermicelli and pork riblets in a thin, heavily-spiced tomato curry. This one had me sweating a little and alternating bites with swigs of Coca Cola, but anyone who’s had Thai food knows to expect some heat with your meal.

It’s a good pain.