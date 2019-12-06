Best Eats This Week: Acai bowl, peppermint mocha and the ‘Broadway Burger’

BAKERSFIELD AND OAKLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than with a peppermint mocha?

Also this week, KGET staffers ate acai bowls from a new restaurant in east Bakersfield, and burgers from an Oakland establishment with a number of “classic” burger options as well as “specialty” selections.

Gorilla Bowl, Brazilian Muscle Bowls, 2509 Mt. Vernon Ave.

There are all sorts of claims that acai berries are a miracle food with properties that can fight aging, help weight loss and do everything but bestow immortality.

I don’t know about the health benefits, but the ubiquitous bowls featuring what is essentially an acai smoothie at their center are certainly delicious.

One of the more recent acai shops to open is Brazilian Muscle Bowls on Mt. Vernon Avenue, which shares a strip mall with a Mexican restaurant, check cashing business and nail salon.

I ordered a medium-sized “Gorilla Bowl” — which also has strawberries, bananas, granola and almond butter. It was plenty to fill me up for breakfast.

Filling AND healthy? I can get behind that.

Brazilian Muscle Bowls also serves pancakes, juices, “lean” burritos and other items.

Peppermint mocha, Cafe Smitten

Peppermint mocha, Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St. Bakersfield

“Tis’ the season for peppermint mochas!” wrote Producer Raquel Vega of this holiday special.

“Cafe Smitten added a great touch with crushed candy cane on the saucer.”

The Broadway Burger, Pattys & Buns Burgers

The Broadway Burger, Pattys & Buns Burgers, 2852 Mountain Blvd., Oakland

For Producer Raphael Stroud, all the world’s a stage. That’s probably why he chose the Broadway Burger during a recent trip to Oakland’s Pattys & Buns Burgers.

With triple pepper ranch sauce, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, pickles, tomato and Swiss cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun, this burger’s a show-stopper.