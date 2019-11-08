Best Eats This Week: A vegetarian Ethiopian meal in LA and a pulled pork sandwich in SLO

LOS ANGELES AND SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KGET) — We hit the road for this week’s edition of Best Eats.

And what we found did not disappoint.

A hearty vegetarian meal (yes, they exist) was served at a restaurant in LA’s Little Ethiopia. And in San Luis Obispo we ate luscious pulled pork at a popular BBQ chain.

In both cases, the food was finger-licking good.

Vegetable combination platter, Messob Ethiopian Restaurant, 1041 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles

You won’t find utensils arranged on tables inside an Ethiopian restaurant.

I suppose you could ask for a spoon or fork, but it kind defeats the purpose. This is cuisine made for eating with your hands.

An Ethiopian meal revolves around tearing off pieces of the spongy, sour flatbread called injera and using it scoop up bits of stewed chicken, collard greens, braised beef and other items, all served on top of more injera.

In Los Angeles’ Little Ethiopia, which takes up roughly a block of the city’s Mid-Wilshire District, the street is lined with restaurants and grocery stores serving the African country’s highly-spiced dishes.

Enjoy lamb stew? You’ll find excellent versions in Little Ethiopia. Are you vegan? You’ll eat well: the country is rich in delicious vegetable preparations.

On a visit to Messob Ethiopian Restaurant, I selected the vegetable combination platter. It came with salad, steamed cabbage and carrots, lentils in a red pepper sauce, garlicky collard greens and steamed peas with onions, garlic and ginger.

Everything was excellent, the sour flavor of the injera melding with each item into wonderful flavor combinations.

If you bring a date, the restaurant encourages practicing the art of gursha — feeding your loved one by hand. A sink is located outside the restroom if you want to make sure your loved one’s hands are clean.

Pulled pork sandwich, Mo’s Smokehouse BBQ

Pulled pork sandwich, Mo’s Smokehouse BBQ, 1005 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo (also locations in Pismo and Chico)

Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow took his family to San Luis Obispo for the weekend. He was ready to relax. And eat.

Rockfellow stopped at Mo’s, a barbecue bastion with reasonable prices and ample servings.

After ordering a pulled pork sandwich and fries to go, Rockfellow took his meal to Laguna Lake Park and ate outdoors on a pleasantly warm day.

A peaceful moment in a mellow weekend.