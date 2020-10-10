Best Eats This Week: A terrific new taqueria

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Already boasting locations in Shafter and Wasco, La Imperial Taqueria recently opened on Rosedale Highway in the spot that formerly housed Fred’s Barbecue Factory, and is offering outdoor dining as well as takeout.

Tacos, birria plate, La Imperial Taqueria, 4208 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield

Do yourself a favor and pay a little extra for their homemade tortillas. There simply is no substitute when a freshly made tortilla is the vehicle used for the asada, pastor, chorizo or other protein you choose for your tacos, which come with a generous amount of limes and radish slices and plastic containers of green and red salsas.

Birria de chivo, La Imperial Taqueria

Unlike bread, one can live on tacos alone, but I couldn’t resist ordering the restaurant’s birria de chivo, a heaping portion of goat stew served with beans and rice and those wonderful tortillas. The meat is tender as a Luther Vandross ballad, the liquid so infused with the meat’s essence I scooped up every last drop.

I’m looking forward to future visits to try the chile verde and the establishment’s several seafood dishes.