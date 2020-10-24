Best Eats This Week: A tasty method to Teriyaki Madness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we stopped by a new restaurant located in a prime spot to dispense its giant servings to the masses.

Teriyaki bowls, crab rangoon, Teriyaki Madness, 1525 Columbus St., Ste. 100

Located just east of the hugely popular Dutch Bros on Columbus Street, Teriyaki Madness has been doing brisk business since opening earlier this month. The latest in a chain that has locations across the country, the restaurant offers big bowls of rice and vegetables with choice of chicken, steak, salmon or tofu.

The “large” size is truly huge, easily enough for two meals, and the rice tastes even better reheated after soaking up the sauce. And if rice isn’t your thing, you can get a bowl with yakisoba noodles instead.

Crab rangoon, Teriyaki Madness

Don’t look past the appetizers. The crab rangoon are nice and crispy on the outside, smooth and creamy within, and come four to an order. Chicken eggrolls and potstickers are also available.