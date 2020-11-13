Best Eats This Week: A rock ‘n’ roll burger in Bakersfield, giant pretzel in San Diego

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bang your head and raise a lighter as we welcome a new burger joint to town, one with Guns N’ Roses and Slayer blaring from the speakers and a menu rounded out with pizzas and burritos hearty enough to feed a sweaty metalhead straight from the mosh pit.

Local Rock Star Burger with garlic parmesan fries, Heresy Rock and Roll Grill, 1230 H St.

Heresy covers the comfort food bases with overindulgence and a rebellious sneer. What rock fan would have it any other way?

The Iron Outlaw BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger comes topped with an onion ring, chipotle mayo and the restaurant’s “signature cheesy sauce.” Order the Haus of Bleu Sandwich and you’ll get a deli roll loaded with breaded chicken, slices of ham and Swiss cheese, and a white wine cheese sauce for dipping.

I went to Heresy on a lunch break and decided not to overload, opting for the Local Rock Star Burger, which differs from the Heresy Burger in that it has one beef patty instead of two. The patty was juicy, the tomato and lettuce fresh and the bun sturdy enough that it didn’t dissolve while eating.

Garlic parmesan fries don’t skimp on either ingredient. I smelled like an Italian restaurant the rest of the afternoon.

Soft pretzel from Bub’s @ The Ballpark

Soft pretzel, Bub’s @ The Ballpark, 715 J St., San Diego

Reporter Nicole Gitzke conquered “Conan the Bavarian…Pretzel” at this popular sports bar in downtown San Diego, right outside Petco Park.

“It was so fluffy and matched perfectly with the cheese sauce,” Gitzke wrote. She washed it down with a Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager from Stone Brewing.

We may be distanced from our favorite sports events, but a quality soft pretzel and beer is sometimes all the comfort one needs.