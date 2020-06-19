Best Eats This Week: A return to dine-in restaurants — bring a mask

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been an unsettling few months, to say the least.

Since the coronavirus disrupted our lives, we’ve been following the recommendations from public health officials and doing our utmost to stay away from crowds and avoid unnecessary trips.

However, we also want to support local businesses, and with the easing of restrictions and the reopening of restaurants we have ventured out and have been mostly heartened by what we’ve witnessed in the establishments we’ve visited.

We’ve seen restaurant employees wearing masks and gloves, and customers sitting at tables at least 6 feet apart. Those are reassuring sights as we try to get back to a semblance of normality.

Chicken tenders, Angry Chickz, 5041 Gosford Road, Ste. 300, Bakersfield

Web writer Jose Franco braved the lines at newcomer Angry Chickz for chicken tenders served on white bread with french fries. The eatery prides itself on its spicy fried chicken, but Franco selected the “mild — light spice” heat level as it’s the only one he can eat while still enjoying the meal instead of breaking out in a sweat.

“Solid first bite impression,” he said. “Tender and juicy. Just very good. “The fries are good, too.”

He noted the staff wore masks.

Tom kha ghai, a spicy soup at Jasmine & The New Taste

Tom kha gai, Jasmine & The New Taste, 1823 Chester Ave., Bakersfield

Jasmine & The New Taste was the last restaurant I dined at before the coronavirus, so it made sense to be the first place to eat at now that indoor dining is again allowed.

The masked hostess/waitress met me at the entrance and used a no-touch thermometer to check my temperature, which came back a healthy 97.1 degrees. She thoroughly scrubbed down a table before seating me. I was easily 6 feet from the nearest table.

I ordered a spicy and sour soup called tom kha gai containing chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and more in a broth thickened with coconut milk. It has a bit of a kick, but the creaminess evens it out.

“Marisel Salad”

Homemade ‘Marisel Salad’

From News Video Editor Marisel Maldonado: “This is what I call the ‘Marisel Salad.’ It is a homemade salad that has chicken, spinach, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado and boiled eggs. Fresh and filling! My favorite lunch meal.”

Takoyaki and ramen, Hon Ramen, 1419 19th St., Ste. A

While not yet open for dine-in, Hon Ramen in downtown Bakersfield is still slinging bowls of ramen and boxing tasty appetizers for take-out or delivery.

Producer Raphael Stroud is practically a regular there, and during the week he slurped down a bowl of noodles and an order of takoyaki, battered, fried balls of octopus topped with mayo, fish flakes and a sweet sauce.

The meal inspired awe from co-workers including Digital Executive Producer Trish Rocha, who wanted to eat everything pictured.