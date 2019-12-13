Best Eats This Week: A giant scoop of ice cream, grilled cornbread and zucchini bread

HANFORD AND BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we’re impressed by the giant “single scoop” ice cream served at an acclaimed Central Valley dairy.

We also examine homemade zucchini bread, and grilled cornbread served with poached eggs and fried mashed potatoes.

Ice cream, Superior Dairy, 325 N. Douty St., Hanford

At Superior Dairy, normal forms of measurement cease to exist.

Ask for a single scoop of ice cream, and the waitress will return with a bowl stacked a foot high. I at first thought she made a mistake, but no, that’s their regular serving size.

Maybe the late Andre the Giant would consider that a scoop. Possibly Shaquille O’Neal. But for those of us of average height and weight, this treat could last a week.

I shudder to think of the poor soul who asks for a double or triple scoop. Does the staff warn them in advance? Do they suggest taking a gallon home instead?

The “scoop” of rocky road I ate there was delicious, creamy and packed with enough calories that I skipped dinner altogether.

At Superior Dairy, size clearly DOES matter.

Grilled cornbread, 24th Street Cafe

Grilled cornbread, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St.

News Director Michael Trihey is continually impressed with the meals he has at 24th Street Cafe, both the classics on the menu and new creations from the kitchen.

Recently, he tried the grilled cornbread, a new item that comes topped with portabella mushrooms, green onions, garlic and parmesan cheese. It’s served with poached eggs and fried romano mashed potatoes.

Trihey declared it another winner.

Zucchini bread by Mason Rockfellow

The holiday season is, of course, a great time for baking. Cakes, cookies, pies and more make their appearance as we await Santa.

Feeling the holiday spirit, Assignments Editor Mason Rockfellow baked a zucchini bread this week and shared it with co-workers.

Zucchini bread almost counts as a vegetable, right?