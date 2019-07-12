Best Eats This Week: A fancy fish dish, submarine sandwich, ‘crazy skillet’ and breakfast burrito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From large chains to local chains to single-location restaurants, we’ve got you covered with this week’s edition of Best Eats This Week.

One staffer combined his love of movies with his love of submarine sandwiches, another downed a hearty skillet and a third opted for the fish at a Mexican restaurant. None of them regretted their decisions.

Read on for more.

Cod Azteka with BBQ jalapeno sauce, ranch-style beans and rice, Red Pepper Restaurant, 2641 Oswell St., Bakersfield

Red Pepper Restaurant certainly delivers when it comes to burritos and combination plates packed with tacos, enchiladas and chile rellenos. But the restaurant also prides itself on delivering a chefly take on Mexican cuisine, and those who venture onto the specials portion of the menu won’t be disappointed.

It’s summer and it’s hot. A heavy meal can sometimes be more of a burden than a joy at times like these.

So on a recent visit, I passed over the burritos and instead chose one of the fish entrees, the Cod Azteka, accompanied by ranch-style beans and rice.

I left satisfied yet not overburdened, ready to face the heat.

— Jason Kotowski, digital content producer

Too Fat sandwich with roast beef, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese. A submarine sandwich…with a movie about submarines in the background.

Roast beef, avocado and Monterey Jack sandwich, Too Fat Sandwiches, locations at 721 18th St., 5011 Stockdale Highway and 1825 F St., Bakersfield

When it comes to eating, Assistant News Director Jesse Cash plans in advance. A meal can have multiple layers, and we’re not just talking about the meat, cheese and vegetables piled on his plate.

Cash decided earlier in the week he wanted a submarine sandwich. He knew the sandwich — from Too Fat and containing roast beef, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese — would satisfy his hunger.

But he went a step further.

Cash, embracing the submarine theme, also visited Beale Memorial Library on Friday and checked out the director’s cut of “Das Boot,” the 1981 classic often cited as not just the greatest submarine film, but one of the greatest war films ever made.

The movie clocks in at about 3 1/2 hours. Cash ate the sandwich in about 3 1/2 minutes. Which was better?

We’ll find out Monday.

Crazy Spicy Sizzlin’ Skillet from Denny’s.

Crazy Spicy Sizzlin’ Skillet, Denny’s, locations across the U.S.

“What I liked about the meal was that it actually had a little bit of kick to it. Most of the spicy menu items I order don’t usually have enough kick to them, but in this case it had some spice.”

The skillet comes with chorizo, peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapenos and potatoes.

— Mason Rockfellow, assignments editor

Breakfast burrito, Victor’s Mexican Grill

Breakfast burrito, Victor’s Mexican Grill, 1901 20th St., 9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

Rare is the week when reporter Alex Fisher doesn’t come into the office bearing a breakfast burrito from Victor’s Mexican Grill. The ingredients may change, but the smile on his face remains the same.

This week he ordered a bacon burrito with hash browns, eggs, spinach, habanero salsa, cilantro sauce and sour cream. And he managed to not get a drop on his shirt before going on air.