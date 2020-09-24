Best Eats: The return of 24th Street Cafe, Blue Oak scones and ‘Hobbit’ cookies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Perhaps no coronavirus-caused closure received as many groans of dismay as when 24th Street Cafe announced in July it was temporarily shutting down. Where would the masses go for linguica omelets and pumpkin pancakes?

Thankfully, that particular crisis is over. 24th Street reopened Wednesday, and staffers didn’t waste any time placing orders.

Belgian waffle, biscuits and gravy, 24th Street Cafe, 1415 24th St.

Topped with a boatload of fresh fruit, toasted coconut flakes and granola, a persuasive argument could be made that the waffle News Director Michael Trihey ate is in fact health food. The mound of peanut butter served alongside adds yet another texture — and a protein kick.

Biscuits and gravy

In contrast, Assignments Manager Mason Rockfellow went with the biscuits and gravy, a beloved calorie bomb that everyone should try at 24th Street at least once.

Autumn spice scone, left, and a pumpkin scone, served at Blue Oak Coffee Roasting.

Scones and “Hobbit” sugar cookie, Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, 1717 20th St.

Blue Oak changes its offerings almost weekly, selling themed pastries and coffee drinks to reflect holidays, popular culture events or whatever else tickles their fancy. This past week, they not only baked “Autumn spice” and pumpkin scones, they celebrated International Hobbit Day with an array of goodies named in honor of J.R.R. Tolkien’s creations.

“Hobbit green door” sugar cookie, Blue Oak

They had Elven English butter scones and jam, Bilbo’s cinnamon brandy scones and Beorn’s twice-baked honey cakes. It’s OK if you don’t recognize those names, the flavors are just as good if you haven’t read the books or watched the films.

We ordered some “Hobbit green door” sugar cookies, representing the circular wooden doors to the hobbit homes in the small, peaceful village of Hobbiton (I may have spent my childhood a little too engrossed in Tolkien’s stories, please don’t judge).

The cookies were outstanding, covered with frosting and a gumdrop and so, so soft.