Best Eats: Takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the space of two weeks, a devastating blow has been dealt to the restaurant industry.

With a slew of closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, establishments both here and across the state are looking at an unknown future. It’s a harsh reality. Some of these businesses won’t return.

They need our patronage, now more than ever.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order allows certain businesses to remain open, including restaurants providing takeout and delivery orders. Support them if you can.

In this somewhat somber version of Best Eats, we’re focusing on takeout meals only. This will likely be the reality for Bakersfield diners for the foreseeable future, but we’re hoping for as quick a turnaround as possible.

Pasta salad, Prime Time BBQ, 1927 20th St.

Prime Time announced Friday its meat counter is fully stocked and they remain open for takeout and delivery. They’re planning family-style meals for the weekend.

I’m a fan of their sandwiches, but the sides, particularly the slightly spicy pasta salad and the chili beans, are fantastic.

Drunken noodles with pork and chicken tom yum soup, Jasmine & The New Taste.

Tom yum soup and drunken noodles, Jasmine & The New Taste, 1823 Chester Ave.

On Thursday, I picked up a very filling soup and noodle lunch from this Thai restaurant located just off Chester Avenue downtown.

The “drunken” noodles are a go-to order for me at Thai restaurants, sweet and spicy and practically compelling you to rapidly fork them up until the plate is clear. And Jasmine’s tom yum soup is also stellar, filled with mushrooms, tomatoes and sliced chicken. It’s perfect for the unseasonably cold weather Bakersfield’s been having.

Mint M&M cookie, Blue Oak Coffee Roasting

Cookies and scones, Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, 1717 20th St.

Need a caffeine fix? Blue Oak has you covered. They offer a variety of drinks to get you energized, as well as an array of pastries to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Earlier this week, I picked up a soft, wonderful Irish cream scone (had to find SOME way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!) and some mint M&M cookies that I justified purchasing to freshen my breath.

Blue Oak on Friday had strawberry and blackberry lemon scones, watermelon cupcakes and a variety of cookies on hand, according to the business’s Facebook page. Pick some up for weekend snacking.