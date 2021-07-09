BEST EATS: Stupid Wings and Dot x Ott

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stupid Wings opened this week in a strip mall off Mt. Vernon Avenue that’s also home to a Cold Stone Creamery and Quiznos.
The menu is short and simple, with about a dozen different flavors of wings, a few chicken sandwiches and a single dessert called Stupid ‘Ros — sweet potato waffle fries served “churro style” with a chocolate sauce drizzle.
I tried “The OG,” a fried chicken sandwich topped with pickles and a slather of mayo. The chicken was exceptionally juicy and perfectly cooked, with each bite delivering a pleasant crunch. It’s the star of the show. I’m glad the staff had the confidence to let the chicken shine and not overwhelm it with a bunch of unnecessary ingredients.
There’s never a wrong time for wings, but I usually associate them with watching the NFL on a Sunday afternoon. I live a few minutes’ drive from Stupid Wings, so I expect I’ll be chomping on quite a few “Breath Stanking Garlic Parm” and “Boogie Thai Chili” wings once the season begins.
Let’s segue from chicken to the chicken of the sea.
17 News anchor Nicole Gitzke had the California tuna salad sandwich at Dot x Ott, the restaurant and grocer at the corner of 18th and O streets.
“It was delicious!” Gitzke said. “It has avocado, sprouts, carrots, cabbage, cucumber and a whole egg on it. It was paired nicely with homemade potato chips. Yum!”
Dot x Ott’s website says a new summer brunch menu debuts Saturday. Cool off with a cold brew and check out what’s new.