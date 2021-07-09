BEST EATS: Stupid Wings and Dot x Ott

The OG chicken sandwich, fries and coleslaw are some of the items available at Stupid Wings.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stupid Wings opened this week in a strip mall off Mt. Vernon Avenue that’s also home to a Cold Stone Creamery and Quiznos.

The menu is short and simple, with about a dozen different flavors of wings, a few chicken sandwiches and a single dessert called Stupid ‘Ros — sweet potato waffle fries served “churro style” with a chocolate sauce drizzle.

I tried “The OG,” a fried chicken sandwich topped with pickles and a slather of mayo. The chicken was exceptionally juicy and perfectly cooked, with each bite delivering a pleasant crunch. It’s the star of the show. I’m glad the staff had the confidence to let the chicken shine and not overwhelm it with a bunch of unnecessary ingredients.

The Stupid Wings menu includes “Honey Got Money BBQ” and “Mango Habanero” wings.

There’s never a wrong time for wings, but I usually associate them with watching the NFL on a Sunday afternoon. I live a few minutes’ drive from Stupid Wings, so I expect I’ll be chomping on quite a few “Breath Stanking Garlic Parm” and “Boogie Thai Chili” wings once the season begins.

Let’s segue from chicken to the chicken of the sea.

California tuna salad sandwich, Dot x Ott

17 News anchor Nicole Gitzke had the California tuna salad sandwich at Dot x Ott, the restaurant and grocer at the corner of 18th and O streets.

“It was delicious!” Gitzke said. “It has avocado, sprouts, carrots, cabbage, cucumber and a whole egg on it. It was paired nicely with homemade potato chips. Yum!”

Dot x Ott’s website says a new summer brunch menu debuts Saturday. Cool off with a cold brew and check out what’s new.