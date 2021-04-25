BEST EATS: Santa Barbara Char and hot chicken sandwich

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week staffers had a a burger from The Habit Burger Grill — with sweet potato fries — and a “glorious” hot chicken sandwich.

Santa Barbara Char, The Habit Burger Grill, multiple locations

Reporter Nicole Gitzke submitted the following: “This week I present a Santa Barbara Char from the Habit. It’s two patties, with cheese, grilled onions, avocado, lettuce, a Thousand Island sauce and avocados… yum! And it’s paired with sweet potato fries.”

Strawberries, Murray Family Farms, 6700 General Beale Road, Bakersfield

“Also, we have fresh picked strawberries from Murray Family Farms,” she added. “You can pick them on the weekends. Next week they’ll have blueberries, then cherries, etc. Nothing like fresh strawberries off the vine, so good!”

Chicken sandwich, Bucky’s Hot Chicken, 1125 Coffee Road, Bakersfield

Reporter Raphael Stroud isn’t sure of the name or the spice level of this chicken sandwich because a co-worker picked it up for him and left it on his desk for when he returned from an assignment. All he can say about it is that it was “glorious.”