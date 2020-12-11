BEST EATS THIS WEEK: Mint mocha and peppermint scone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic has changed a lot of things, but it hasn’t stopped restaurants from placing seasonal items on the menu to spread some holiday cheer, even if no one can see us smiling through our masks.

Andes Mint Mocha, peppermint scone, Cloud 9 Coffee Co., 5060 California Ave., Ste. 130

Among the more popular winter offerings at Cloud 9 Coffee Co. is the Andes Mint Mocha. The wizards at Cloud 9 have taken the taste of the popular mint and infused it in a rich, delightful drink. Decadent yet refreshing with every sip, I spent the better part of a morning wondering what alchemy was used for this concoction.

A peppermint scone made a perfect pairing for the drink. Its red and white icing not only tasted great, but was applied in a beautiful pattern on the buttery scone.

Other specialty drinks available are eggnog latte and a combination of chai and hot apple cider called the “chaider.” Grab one now for a bit of jolliness during what has been a rather subdued holiday atmosphere.