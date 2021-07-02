Best Eats: Jollibee brings ‘Chickenjoy’ to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anyone who believes the fried chicken craze is petering out should drive by Jollibee on Stockdale Highway.

On Thursday afternoon, the Filipino fast-food chain’s newly-opened location had a line of cars stretching through a substantial portion of the shopping center. Wait times stretched to more than 30 minutes. Carts heaped with supplies were pushed inside to keep up with the rush.

I wondered how employees maintained their smiles and sincere-sounding wishes for customers to “Have a jolly day!” as they walked along the line taking orders in the 102-degree heat. The statue of the chain’s mascot — an anthropomorphic bee wearing a red blazer, chef’s hat and huge smile — must have been burning hot to the touch.

Jollibee fried chicken with adobo rice and mashed potatoes.

This is a city that treats the opening of a new restaurant with hype usually reserved for the release of a new Marvel movie or Playstation system. Will it last?

Maybe not at these levels, but I think Jollibee’s product is different enough to find a home here.

The chicken — called Chickenjoy — was crispy and juicy, and not nearly as salty as what I’ve had at other fried chicken establishments. Mashed potatoes or fries are available as sides, as well as adobo rice containing bits of pork. You won’t find that at KFC.

Jolly spaghetti

While chicken is Jollibee’s most popular item, the menu also has a couple Filipino-based noodle dishes, a cheeseburger and burger steak in a mushroom gravy.

I tried the jolly spaghetti, which has a sweet sauce I’ve read is made from banana ketchup, with sliced hot dog and chunks of ham. The sauce is nothing like the garlicky, long-cooked tomato sauce I enjoyed growing up, but it’s not bad at all.

While some may sneer at the idea of tossing hot dogs in spaghetti, I’m from the school of thought that hot dogs can benefit most any dish. I liked the texture and salt hit they added to offset the sauce’s sweetness.

On my next visit I plan on getting the palabok — noodles with shrimp, ground meat and hard-boiled eggs in a sauce made with shrimp stock — and the peach mango hand pie. Even after a hearty noodle dish, there’s room for a hand pie.

Jollibee is located at 5520 Stockdale Highway.