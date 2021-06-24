BEST EATS: Grilled cornbread, chicken and yuca fries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With as many times as he’s dined there, I’m guessing 17 News Director Michael Trihey is greeted by name when he enters 24th Street Cafe. Maybe there is a chorus of “Mike!” from other customers, announcing his arrival in a manner similar to the bar patrons who hailed Norm when he sauntered to the bar in “Cheers.”

Does Trihey have a reserved seat? Is extra salsa placed before him? I don’t know. All I’m confident of is that he eats there a lot.

And who can blame him? The food is tasty, the service quick and the restaurant is a short walk from the station.

Most recently, Trihey ordered the grilled cornbread topped with portabella mushrooms, green onions, garlic and parmesan cheese. It comes with poached eggs and fried mashed potatoes.

As always, he had a good meal.

Half-chicken combo dinner at El Pollo Riko.

El Pollo Riko, which recently opened near the busy intersection of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue, offers a lot more besides its namesake chicken. You can try Salvadoran or Argentinian-style sausage, pork or beef ribs, empanadas, even a burger.

I chose the half-chicken combination meal, which comes with rice, choice of black or pinto beans, a few piping hot tortillas and a grilled green onion. The chicken was juicy and well-seasoned, salty but not overly so, and the tacos I made with a hunk of meat, beans and spicy salsa were delicious.

Yuca fries, El Pollo Riko

While at the counter, one of the cashiers told me her favorite item on the menu was the yuca fries. I ordered those, too, and went with her recommendation to dip them in the restaurant’s green salsa.

The thick fries were fantastic, crisp on the outside, soft in the middle, the green salsa adding a citrus tang to cut the starchiness.

I’m already daydreaming about a return visit.