Best Eats This Week: Strawberry pancakes, a bacon flight and pot roast sandwich

VENTURA and BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week we traveled to Ventura for gussied up pancakes and a bacon flight — bacon flight! — at an inventive cafe that opened in January, plus experienced the taste of a pot roast dinner in a sandwich at an East Bakersfield diner.

Mmm…bacon.

Strawberry, nutella and banana pancakes and bacon flight at Immigrant Son Caffe, E. 543 Main St., Ventura

The offerings go far beyond bacon and eggs at Immigrant Son Caffe. Not many breakfast spots serve a “Morning Carbonara,” featuring rigatoni, egg, pancetta and both romano and parmesan cheese, or a breakfast lasagna layered with spinach and pancetta and topped with a fried egg.

17 News’ Anchor Alex Fisher opted for sweet over savory with a breakfast of pancakes topped with strawberries, bananas and nutella, while Assistant News Director Erica Torres chose a bacon flight — five different types of bacon for all the porkiness you ever hoped for.

Bacon flight

The order comes with slices of smoked applewood, jalapeno, pancetta, parmesan and garlic and honey sesame bacon.

“The bacon flight was amazing,” Torres said. “Totally worth the eight dollars.”

The jalapeno bacon was her favorite.

Pot roast melt

Pot roast melt, Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe, 2665 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield

You can get a pastrami or turkey melt at Maggie’s Sunrise Cafe, but you should try the pot roast melt at least once. It’s salty and delicious and has the taste of Sunday dinner between two slices of bread.

Maggie’s is currently offering outdoor dining, with tents set up to keep the sun off customers while they eat. That will be especially welcome during this weekend’s blazing temperatures.