BEST EATS: All-you-can-eat Korean BBQ and a dessert decadent enough for Sin City

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The “Vegas” cake at Artelice Patisserie is slightly boozy, extremely rich and, topped with a macaron, as excessive as the neon lighting up the Strip.

Vegas cake, Napoleon, Artelice Patisserie, 11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 125, Los Angeles

Unlike Las Vegas, however, you’re guaranteed to go home with something sweet after parting with your cash at Artelice. The shop offers a dozen or so varieties of macarons (yuzu and cassis are among the flavors), eclairs, tarts and cookies.

But Artelice’s single-serving cakes, delicately constructed and ready to wow on Instagram, are the showstoppers. Each cake is an orb with a thoughtful mix of ingredients reflecting its name — lemon and vanilla cream cheese mousse with strawberry insert and sable cookie for the “Cheesecake Fraise,” a pistachio sponge with tropical fruit insert and a pineapple, coconut, lemon and passion fruit mousse for the “Exotic.”

Cut into one of these cakes and admire the interior. There’s artistry involved in these creations.

The “Vegas,” containing chocolate Bailey’s mousse with chocolate sponge and topped with a Bailey’s macaron, is rich enough it should probably be split into two servings but so compelling your willpower will likely crumble.

Don’t worry. What happens in Artelice stays in Artelice.

Pork belly and ribs at Gen Korean BBQ House.

Korean barbecue, Gen Korean BBQ House, 24301 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, other locations including Glendale and Oxnard

To celebrate our fully-vaccinated status and the return of indoor dining, my brother and I met a couple of his neighbors at Gen Korean BBQ House in Torrance.

One sign things are getting back to normal was the 40-minute wait for a table. It didn’t bother us. We would have waited a lot longer for all-you-can-eat brisket, galbi and bulgogi.

For those who haven’t had Korean barbecue, you select the cuts of meat you want — some are marinated, others sprinkled with salt and herbs — then cook them on a grill set within your table. Certain places assist timid cooks, but most people seem to manage well enough on their own.

We had lots of brisket — it cooks fast — a couple orders of galbi (short ribs), spicy chicken, garlicky pork belly, bulgogi (cuts of pork or beef marinated in a sauce including soy sauce, garlic, pear, ginger and more), even a few shrimp.

The calamari arrived as a large frozen square we at first mistook for a block of extra rice paper. Once grilled, you cut it into long strips. Scissors and tongs are provided at each table, as are small containers of sesame oil and a ponzu-style sauce for dipping.

We left stuffed and happy we were able to enjoy a meal dining out together.