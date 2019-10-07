Best Buy hiring for the holidays, hosting fairs across the U.S.

Best Buy announced today that it’s hiring thousands of people across the country to work in stores and select warehouse facilities just in time for the holiday season.

The hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy locations, including the one in Bakersfield, on October 10 and 11 from noon to 7 p.m. The Best Buy in Bakersfield is located at 8300 Rosedale Highway.

Some of the seasonal jobs include a customer experience specialist, retail customer services and sales, and a consumer electronic customer service specialist.

You can apply in person or submit an online RSVP for an interview. Walk-ins are also welcome at all Best Buy hiring fairs.