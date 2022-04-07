BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re a fan of beer, keep reading.

According to Yelp reviewers, these are the top-rated breweries where you can get unique, hand-crafted beers from Pinos Mountain Club to Tehachapi.

1. Dionysus Brewing

Address: 6201 Schirra Court, Suite 13, Bakersfield, Calif.

Hours: 4p.m. – 8 p.m.

This small beer garden in Downtown Bakersfield rates 4.5 stars with 100 reviews.

It offers a selection of beers, sours and slushies as well as in-house roasted coffee beans.

“As my first time, I had the sampler and was impressed with the great selection of beers. My all time favorite drink was the juicesicle it was AMAZING. It is a sour beer and it tasted just like a fruit popsicle wow I will never forget it….lol. They have a great selection of fun and innovative beers and I enjoyed the atmosphere as well,” said Karina M. from Bakersfield.

One reviewer also said to request their off-menu michelada.

There are food trucks on site and you can order beer for pickup, delivery or shipping.

2. Temblor Brewing Company

Address: 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, Suite 200, Bakersfield, Calif.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

With 658 reviews, this award-winning brewery and comedy club off of Highway 99 rates 4 stars.

Founded in 2015, Temblor specializes in microbrewing anything from Belgian Ales to hoppy IPAs. They also offer wines.

Aside from the beer, reviewers have recently said that they have stepped up their food game.

“The food is actually really good, not your typical bar food quality. The ingredients always taste fresh and they introduce some fun flavors into their food,” said Christine A. from Bakersfield.

3. Lengthwise Brewing Company

Address: 7700 District Boulevard, Bakersfield, Calif.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Lengthwise features house-crafted beers. With 487 reviews, this brewery rates 4.5 stars.

It offers IPAs, ales and pilsners as well as sours and seasonal brews. Not only that, reviewers said the food is great too.

“It’s hard to find a place with good drinks and good food! LENGTHWISE HAS BOTH!” said Maley L. from Bakersfield.

4. The Perch in the Pines

Address: 16200 Mil Potrero Highway, Pine Mountain Club, Calif.

Hours: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

While this one isn’t necessarily a brewery, reviewers do rave about its full-access bar and romantic atmosphere.

Nestled in the mountains, the cozy atmosphere, mountain views and food have reviewers rating the Perch in the Pines 4.5 stars, with 47 reviews.

Reviewers said it could also be a good date night spot.

“This place is amazing and super romantic. The people are all so nice and it’s a very beautiful restaurant. The food is freshly made and you can taste it,” said Liz L. from Gendale, Calif.

They offer a full access bar with patio access to take in the fresh mountain air.

5. Kern River Brewing Company

Address: 13415 Sierra Highway, Kernville, Calif.

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

This award-winning brewery in Kernville rates 4 stars with 584 reviews.

Reviewers love it not just for the beer, but for the food as well.

“My husband and son raved about the fish and chips that included waffle fries. I had the Olympic Pita and the chicken was cooked to perfection. We also really enjoyed the pretzel appetizer,” said Barbara M. from California.

You can order online to ship in California only.