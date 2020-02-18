Bernie Sanders to make appearance at Bakersfield rally Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will make an appearance at a get-out-the-vote rally Friday at the Park at River Walk.

A Bernie Sanders Facebook event page says the event will happen Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Amphitheater.

We are working to gather more details of the event, but the event page says it is open to the public.

The Vermont Senator last made an appearance in Bakersfield in 2016 and canceled a scheduled appearance last October at CSU Bakersfield because of a heart attack he suffered days earlier.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

