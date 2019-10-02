Bernie Sanders cancels all events after stents inserted due to blocked artery

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KGET) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled all events and appearances — including Thursday’s scheduled town hall at Cal State Bakersfield — after having two stents inserted following a blockage in one of his arteries.

Sanders experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday and the blockage was discovered during a medical evaluation, his senior advisor said in a news release.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said. “He will be resting up over the next few days.”

All events and appearances are canceled until further notice, Weaver said.

Sanders had been scheduled to speak at the CSUB Administration Quad. The event would have marked his second appearance in Bakersfield following a 2016 visit where he drew an estimated crowd of 3,000 people to the fairgrounds.