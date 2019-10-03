Bernie Sanders campaign to host ‘smaller’ event at CSUB despite senator’s cancelled visit

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. Sanders’ campaign said Wednesday the Democratic presidential candidate has had a heart procedure for a blocked artery and that he’s canceling events and appearances “until further notice.” (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield says the campus will host a smaller Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign event despite an abrupt cancellation of public appearances by the presidential candidate.

In an email sent to the campus, officials said the Sanders campaign wanted to move forward with a “much smaller” event at the campus.

The event is scheduled at the campus’ Administration Quad Thursday, Oct. 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public, the campaign said according to the email.

Doors open at 3 p.m. according to Sanders’ campaign website.

Earlier Wednesday, the Vermont senator cancelled appearances following a heart procedure for a blocked artery.