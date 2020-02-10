Bernie Sanders’ campaign team to speak Wednesday at CSUB

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Politics & Eggs at New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign team will make a stop at Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday as part of its College Tour.

National surrogates Phillip Agnew and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez will speak at CSUB at 3 p.m. in the Alumni Plaza, 9001 Stockdale Hwy. Sanders himself will not appear at the event. The rally is free to attend and tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Entrance to the rally is provided on a first-come, first served basis.

Sanders was supposed to speak at a CSUB event last fall but had to cancel the appearance due to health issues.