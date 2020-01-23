Bernie Sanders campaign opening office in Bakersfield

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign is opening an office in Bakersfield.

A celebration of the new office will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 1420 19th St. Suite B. The event will include guest speakers, entertainment, refreshments and more. Attendees will also be able to meet members of the campaign team and learn about opportunities to get involved.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. To RSVP or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/38CHIN9.