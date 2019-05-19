Benefiting fire department history museum with new brew, “The Deuce and a Half”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local brewery has a new special beer on tap to help create a new city fire museum.

Bakersfield City Fire, Chief Anthony Galagaza, was there for the first pour on Saturday at Lengthwise Brewery on District Boulevard.

It’s a new blonde called “The Deuce and a Half,” named after a hose used by firefighters.

It will be served at all Lengthwise Breweries to benefit the Bakersfield City Firefighter Historical Society.

And, 50% of the money from the beer sold, will go towards building a city fire department history museum in Downtown Bakersfield.