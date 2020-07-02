Bena Fire east of Bakersfield currently at 3,500 acres

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire says a brush fire east of Bakersfield has burned approximately more than 3,500 acres, threatening several homes.

The Bena Fire is off Bealeville and Caliente Bodfish roads, Kern County Fire officials said. KCFD public information officer Andrew Freeborn said about six to twelve homes were threatened by flames and firefighters are positioned to protect those homes.

No evacuation orders are currently in place, fire officials said late Wednesday.

Crews were called to the fire just after 3 p.m. and has since grown rapidly. Freeborn said multiple waves of firefighters have been called to combat the fire and a water dropping helicopter is ready to work overnight if needed.

There was no word of containment Wednesday night.