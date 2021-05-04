Beloved Wasco doughnut shop owner dies in collision near Hanford

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Family confirms with 17 News that the man killed in a collision south of Hanford on Friday was beloved Wasco doughnut shop owner Lon Mam.

Mam’s family has owned Donuts To Go in Wasco for more than 30 years. The shop is considered a favorite in town. Mam’s daughter Melinda says they are grateful for the love and support they have received from the community.

Courtesy: Melinda Mam

“He had a heart as big as his smile,” Mam said. “My family wants to thank all of the community of Wasco for keeping us in their thoughts and prayers through this heartfelt time.”

The family left a sign outside the front of the shop announcing they will be closed until further notice. Community members left flowers and balloons below the sign to honor Mam.

Donuts To Go is located at 1145 7th St.