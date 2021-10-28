Beloved Kern County teacher Maricela Cortez dies of cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and fellow educators are mourning the death of a beloved teacher in Kern County.

Maricela Cortez died of ovarian cancer on Oct. 15, her family said. Funeral services were held Thursday in Shafter.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools said Cortez began her career in the county in 1997, and was a Child Development Center aide in 1998. While working as an aide during the day, Cortez took classes at night at Fresno Pacific University, eventually being hired as a pre-school teacher in 2004.

KCSOS said Cortez went above and beyond for her students, families and co-workers.

Cortez’s son, Martin, in a Facebook post said Maricela was strong, courageous and determined. “She dedicated her life to educating so many children in the Kern County area for over 25 years,” he said. “Creating a positive and loving environment in which a child can learn and succeed was her passion.”

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs. You can donate to it at this link.

Maricela Cortez was 51 years old.