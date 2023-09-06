BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Fred Luther Haynes was a passionate, dedicated educator loved by many and known by all for his commitment to education and academic success — a passion that his son, Edward Haynes, says came at a young age.

“His mother, my grandmother, put a pencil in his hand, and because she couldn’t be an educator, because of the circumstances around her, that’s what she wanted him to be,” said Edward Haynes. “She encouraged him, made him do his homework, sit down in a place where he could be safe to educate himself and then become an educator.”

Haynes was born in Clarksville, Oklahoma, and moved to Bakersfield for an elementary school teaching job in 1964 at what was known as Baker School in the Bakersfield City School District.

He stayed in the district for more than 40 years, serving as an educator, administrator and a school board member.

Haynes is known as a trailblazer, leading many changes in the district that helped provide more access to underrepresented students, and was instrumental in the name change of Potomac School to Bessie Owens Elementary after another beloved educator.

Marc Luque, superintendent of BCSD who worked alongside Haynes, said he will be deeply missed.

“Dr. Haynes’ legacy in the school district will last a lifetime. His time as a teacher, administrator and school board member really charted the path for our school system,” Luque said. “He will always be remembered as a steward for the children of our school district.”

Haynes even inspired his own son follow in his footsteps by becoming the vice principle of Dr. Juliet Thorner Elementary — something Edward Haynes shared he will always be proud of.

“I’m very proud that he committed himself to the lives of children and those who he worked for on a daily basis, even ’till the day that he’s passed away, he would always ask me what have I done to support someone to become successful,” said Edward Haynes. “I always wanted to follow in his footsteps to do good and be a role model for people in the community that we serve.”

Edward Haynes shared his father may be known for being all business, but as his family lays him to rest, he will cherish the fun moments they shared.

“He was a fun guy, caring guy, and he loved all people of all backgrounds,” said Edward Haynes.