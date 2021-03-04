Beloved community volunteer Sue Wallace dies of cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is mourning the loss of Sue Wallace — a woman who spent her life volunteering at events all across Bakersfield. Wallace died of cancer on Feb. 25.

Wallace’s friends say she was an amazing volunteer with the non-profit CARE For Kids, as well as several annual events around town.

She was a key part of Brews on the Roof, Brews in the Village, Village Fest, the Bakersfield Jazz Festival and many others.

“That spirit of volunteerism that I think Bakersfield prides itself on is totally represented in Sue Wallace,” her friend Doug Davis said. “She gave up herself to this community in so many ways.”

Davis, Rick Peace and Ralph Fruguglietti honored Wallace with the CARE For Kids lifetime achievement award for her years of dedication and leadership for the kids of Kern County and her volunteer work for the community.

A plaque for the award was made just before Wallace’s death and the honor will now be given to her family.