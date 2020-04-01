#BeKindBakersfield: Local business encourages customers to perform acts of kindness for others

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business owner is encouraging others to channel their anxiety into kindness during these uncertain times.

The owner of Locale Farm to Table has started a kindness challenge. She’s encouraging customers to leave a note on the “Hope Wall” of the restaurant, while they’re waiting for their food.

Heather Laganelli says a small act, can go a long way.

“You can perform an act of kindness and it can be free, letting someone go in front of you at the grocery store or writing a joke for your mailman, it could be anything you want it to be.”

You can take part by using the hashtag #BeKindBakersfield.

The wall behind the restaurant on 18th Street reflects the notion that kindness changes everything.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News