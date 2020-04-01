BeKindBakersfield: Local business encourages customers to perform acts of kindness for others

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business owner is encouraging others to channel their anxiety into kindness during these uncertain times.

The owner of Locale Farm to Table has started a kindness challenge. She’s encouraging customers to leave a note on the “Hope Wall” of the restaurant, while they’re waiting for their food.

Heather Laganelli says a small act, can go a long way.

“You can perform an act of kindness and it can be free, letting someone go in front of you at the grocery store or writing a joke for your mailman, it could be anything you want it to be.”

You can take part by using the hashtag #BeKindBakersfield.

The wall behind the restaurant on 18th Street reflects the notion that kindness changes everything.