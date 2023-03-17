BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Spring Nature Festival is happening this weekend at the Wind Wolves Preserve. This year’s programs include guided hikes, reptile presentations, pond discovery, a planting station and more. Programs will also be offered in Spanish.

The Wildlands Conservancy will be providing free transportation to and from the Festival throughout the weekend. Seating is limited and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For pick-up locations visit this map.

The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wind Wolves Preserve.

This is a free event. For more information visit, wildlandsconservancy.org