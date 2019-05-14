‘Before I Die’ festival hosted by Greenlawn Funeral Homes

Greenlawn Funeral Homes is hosting a “Before I Die” festival which will reflect on how us as humans address death and dying.

Everyone dies but addressing the issue is a whole other story.

Greenlawn Funeral Homes will be providing the community with a place to be open and discuss end-of-life issues.

The idea of the festival is to improve the steps we take to prepare for the deaths that are inevitable in our lives.

The event is free and all are welcome to attend.

The festival will be held on June 1 at their southwest location at 2739 Panama Lane.

“Before I Die” starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

Here is the festival Schedule:

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM – Death Cafe and The Newly-Dead Game

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Mortuary Mall

11:45 AM – 12:15 PM – Crematory Retort Tour (also repeated at 1:30 and at 3 pm)

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM – Mortuary Tour (also repeated at 2:15 and at 3:45 pm)

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM – Panel Discussion Sessions (also repeated at 3 pm – 3:45)

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM – Panel Discussion Sessions (also repeated at 4 pm – 4:45)

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Movie: Undertaking Betty

You can veiw the detailed program schedule at https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/1e7dad38/files/uploaded/1-Program%20Flyer%20for%20Download%20r1.pdf.