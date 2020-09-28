Beautologie announces drive-thru event to support fight against California wildfires

by: Naythan Bryant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beautologie Medical Aesthetics announced a drive-thru event to help support the fight against the wildfires of California.

Beautologie Aesthetics will offer consultations to the public on October 1, selling skincare, pre-pay for aesthetic treatments and giveaways from their Southwest location’s parking lot. Special prices will be offered, according to a statement from Beautologie.

“Beautologie is taking all precautions with the pandemic and we will be offering a new experience of having a consultation right in your own car. We realize how the fires in California have destroyed cities, towns, and families so we want to help,” the company said in a news release.

Beautologie said the event may even have Dysport and Botox treatments done from your car.

The consultations are free of charge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drive-thru will be located in the parking lot of Grand Island Village in front of Beautologie at 11420 Ming Ave. Beautologie said a portion of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

Call 661-327-3800 or 844-Beautologie to reserve your consultation.

