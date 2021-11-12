Beautiful Bakersfield Awards celebrate locals Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards will take place Saturday hosted by 17 News’ Alex Fisher and Maddie Janssen.

Known as the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” the Gala celebrates the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. While the in-person event is sold out, KGET will be streaming it live from the Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center on Facebook and KGET.com.