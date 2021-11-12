Beautiful Bakersfield Awards celebrate locals Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2021 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards will take place Saturday hosted by 17 News’ Alex Fisher and Maddie Janssen.

Known as the “Oscars of Bakersfield,” the Gala celebrates the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that build a better Bakersfield. 

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. While the in-person event is sold out, KGET will be streaming it live from the Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center on Facebook and KGET.com.

Stay up to date with KGET via our newsletter:

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News