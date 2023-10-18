BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The giant pumpkin that recently won awards at The Kern County Fair made it’s way to the CALM Zoo today.

The owner of the 370-pound pumpkin, Robin Evans, didn’t want her prized possession to go to waste so she donated it to Cinnamon and Louie, two bears at the CALM Zoo. Evans contacted CALM Zoo and hauled the pumpkin down shortly after, on Oct. 18. It took the bears a while to find the pumpkin, but they soon began to feast.

“In my research I had found out that bears love giant pumpkins,” said Evans. “The only ones that I knew were out here at CALM.”