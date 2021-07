BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield police found a way to connect with local school kids and cool off at the same time.

Officers and students had a water balloon fight. Students enrolled in summer school at Beardsley Elementary got a visit from CHP and Bakersfield police officers.

Staff at Beardsley say the kids and officers had a great time interacting with one another and of course had some fun playing with water.