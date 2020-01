BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Water service could be interrupted tomorrow for residents in some areas of town.

The Bear Valley Springs Community Service District said it will be making repairs to the water line which could temporarily cause service interruptions for residents in the 27000 block of Deertail Drive and the 27000 block of Bear Valley Road and the San Juan loop.

For more information, contact the Bear Valley CSD at 661-821-4428.