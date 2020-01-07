Bear Valley Springs police chief chides officer for ‘carelessness’ after accidentally shooting himself in leg

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — New details have come to light regarding the case of a Bear Valley Springs police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg on New Year’s Eve.

Chief of Police Tim Melanson said the Officer Chad Foss was treated for a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh and released from Kern Medical Center the next day. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation to be completed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to the department.

“I share in the community’s concern over this officer’s actions and recognize the danger the officer posed to the public,” Melanson said. “Such carelessness does not reflect the values and professional standards of this department. I want to assure Bear Valley residents that the Bear Valley Police Department is committed to a course of action that will prevent this type of incident from ever repeating itself.”

According to a court warrant, Foss had been drinking at the time of the accident. Deputies who tried to interview him after the shooting reported that he had red, watery eyes and “extreme” difficulty in carrying on a conversation.

Deputies learned Foss had been “manipulating a firearm that was concealed on his person” when the gun went off in the bar area of the Oak Tree Country Club in Tehachapi, according to the warrant.