Bear Valley Springs officer who accidentally shot himself showed signs of ‘extreme alcohol intoxication’: report

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Bear Valley Springs police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg at a country club on New Year’s Eve “showed objective signs of extreme alcohol intoxication,” according to a court document.

Officer Chad Foss had red, watery eyes and “extreme” difficulty in carrying on a conversation with deputies who tried to interview him after the shooting, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

Deputies learned Foss had been drinking and “manipulating a firearm that was concealed on his person” when the gun went off in the bar area of the Oak Tree Country Club in Tehachapi, according to the warrant. Bear Valley Spring police initially responded, but the investigation was handed over to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Foss was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.