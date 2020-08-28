Bear Valley Springs man, 78, has been missing since Wednesday

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 78-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Robert Gerber was last seen at his home around 6 a.m., Bear Valley Springs police said. He left in his red and white 1996 Ford F-150 pickup with license plate 8W34091.

Gerber is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a ball cap, unknown color T-shirt, green vest and tan work boots. He was believed to be headed to the Lake Isabella area and the Kennedy Meadows area in Tulare County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Damon Pearce through Kern Sheriff dispatch at 661-861-3110.