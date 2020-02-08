Bear Valley Springs gets $155K to improve access to water during any future power shutoffs

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — Bear Valley Springs residents will now have better access to water in the event of a future power shutoff.

The Bear Valley Springs Community Services District said it has received $155,000 in grant funds to purchase generators that will power pneumatic water tanks that provide water to homes in the upper elevations.

The district said during the Public Safety Power Shutoff events last year, residents of Bear Valley Springs spent over 100 hours without power. Each time the power was shut off, 119 homes at upper elevations lost water as the pneumatic tanks that serve their homes drained within two hours.

“While the BVCSD does not consider a PSPS an emergency, we were concerned with the loss of water service our residents endured,” the district said. “It became our top priority to develop a reliable water supply for these residents and to ensure that water is available in our most wildfire-vulnerable neighborhoods.”

The funding for the generators was part of a larger funding pool given to Kern County to help mitigate issues that responded from the power shutoffs.