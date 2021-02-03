Bear Valley police warn of return of wild pigs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bear Valley police say it appears wild pigs have returned to the area after receiving multiple reports of damage commonly caused by the animal.

Officials say the wild pigs have not been around in the area for five or six years, but they have received reports of uprooted soil and damage to plants and bushes.

The wild pigs can weigh as much as 200 pounds and are dangerous to humans and pets, the police department said. The pigs can cause damage to plants and destroy hillsides.

The department has received a permit to trap and take pigs in the area. Hunting them is illegal.

Anyone who has seen a wild pig in the area, or see damage that may have been caused by one, is asked to call the Bear Valley Police Department at 661-821-3239.