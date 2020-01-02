Bear Valley police officer accidentally shot himself New Year’s Eve, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

A Bear Valley police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg on New Year’s Eve while off-duty at Oak Tree Country Club, according to the Bear Valley Police Department.

There is no indication the officer — who was not named by the department — was involved in an altercation with another patron, police said. No one else was injured.

The officer was taken to Kern Medical. Police said his injury is not considered life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News