Bear Valley police officer accidentally shot himself New Year’s Eve, police say

A Bear Valley police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg on New Year’s Eve while off-duty at Oak Tree Country Club, according to the Bear Valley Police Department.

There is no indication the officer — who was not named by the department — was involved in an altercation with another patron, police said. No one else was injured.

The officer was taken to Kern Medical. Police said his injury is not considered life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.